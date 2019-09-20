Three Hailsham teenagers given dispersal orders after anti-social behaviour

Police have acted swiftly to anti-social behaviour in Hailsham town centre this week.

A ‘robust’ response led to three teens being issued with dispersal orders, Sussex Police said.

Police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Hailsham town centre on Thursday (September 19)

Constables and Police Community Support Officers responded to reports of a small group of youths behaving in an anti-social manner in the town centre during the late afternoon and early evening of Thursday (September 19).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The group was broken up and three boys were issued with dispersal orders, excluding them from specific parts of the town for 48 hours and making them liable to arrest if breached.”

Sgt Kara Tombling, of Wealden police, added: “Those responsible were mainly in their teens. Anti-social behaviour is not acceptable and so we took positive steps to end the trouble-making and make it clear that this sort of thing will not be tolerated.”

A dispersal order enable officers and PCSOs to direct a person who has engaged/likely to engage in anti-social behaviour, to leave a specified area and not to return for a period of 48 hours. The ‘specified area’ cannot include the place where they live/work.

