Police were assisted by a service helicopter as they searched the area.

Officers were notified of the incident shortly before 2pm today (January 27), and announced the three arrests at 5pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Around 1.53pm on Thursday, January 27, police received a report of an altercation in the vicinity of Bayham Road, Hailsham.

Three arrests made in Hailsham after police helicopter search

“Officers responded to the scene and conducted a search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.