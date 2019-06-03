Three arrested after incident in Eastbourne town centre

Detectives are looking for witnesses to a late night incident in Eastbourne in which a man suffered head injuries.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday (June 1) the 26-year-old man was kicked in the head in Bolton Road, Eastbourne.

He was taken by air ambulance to Kings College Hospital in London where his condition is now reported to be stable and not life threatening.

Three men aged 30, 27 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

After being interviewed they were released on police bail until June 30 while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Jim Moore said, “We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“In particular we understand some people at the the scene may have recorded it or the aftermath on the mobiles and we would like to hear from them too.”

If you have information please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1637 of 01/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.