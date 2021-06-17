Thirty-six dogs rescued from Eastbourne property

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne at 11.30pm on Monday, June 14.

“Upon arrival, officers raised concern for the welfare of over 30 dogs found living in poor conditions at the property.

“The RSPCA were called to assist with the removal and care for the animals and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said, “We were asked to assist police at a property in Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 15, and our officers attended to help remove 36 dogs.

“All of the dogs are now in RSPCA care and 34 have been signed over to us.