Thieves smash their way into Seaford cafe causing £3,000 worth of damage

A popular Seaford cafe has been inundated with messages from the community following news that it was broken into.

Brazen thieves smashed their way into Front Room cafe in High Street, Seaford, at 5.30am on Tuesday morning, forcing it to shut for several hours.

Front Room cafe in Seaford and right, the CCTV image released

After failing to open the back doors using a crowbar, the thieves shamelessly threw large marbles through the windows – causing £3,000 worth of damage.

The cafe owners are now offering a cash reward to anyone who may have any information that could lead to an arrest and they have released this CCTV image in hunt for the culprits.

“The staff are upset as they took their tips!” a spokesman for the cafe said.

“There is nothing valuable kept here. I find it so bizarre that people think we carry cash on the premises. Our other coffee shop in Bexhill got broken into too about three months ago, but it is card only there.”

He said that burglaries were ‘badly affecting businesses across the board’.

“It is sleepy Seaford – people think they can get away with it!” he said.

“It is our livelihood. It pays my bills and puts food on the table for my children.”

He said since the news was announced the cafe has been overwhelmed by kind messages from the community.

“It is amazing how many people have got in touch,” he commented.

“Everyone knows us in the town, we have been in the community for over a decade, everyone has been to us at some point.

“We have had lots of messages of support. It is very humbling to know that people care and are concerned.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.