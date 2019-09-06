These are the 10 places in Eastbourne with the highest reports of violence and sexual offences - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, and tracks reports of violence and sexual offences from June and July 2019. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.
1. Terminus Road area - 5
There were 5 reports of crime in the Terminus Road area