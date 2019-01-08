Newly qualified police dog Shadow measures up for the long jump and waits for the word of command from his handler PC Tom Bowles in 1978

These 13 pictures show the fascinating history of Sussex Police

From horses to helicopters, a lot has changed at Sussex Police over the last fifty years.

With 2018 now behind us, the force is saying goodbye to a fascinating year of celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Old and new police cars outside Sussex Police HQ
Picture: Sussex Police
Do you remember when police cars looked like this?
Picture: Sussex Police
During the 50th birthday celebrations old police cars could be spotted at police HQ
Picture: Sussex Police
Do you miss seeing police officers on horseback?
Picture: Sussex Police
