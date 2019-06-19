The 9 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne in 2019 - revealed by police

The Eastbourne streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police

The Eastbourne streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 60 anti-social behaviour reports in Eastbourne. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 10 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a theme or adventure park close to Terminus Road.

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Terminus Road.

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a supermarket close to Cornfield Road.

There were two reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Commercial Road.

