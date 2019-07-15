The 15 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne town centre in May 2019, revealed by police.

The Eastbourne streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in May 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 76 anti-social behaviour reports in Eastbourne town centre in May. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.

On or near Terminus Road, Eastbourne, 11 reports of anti-social behaviour. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Cornfield Road, 7 reports of anti-social behaviour. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Elms Road, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Elms Avenue, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more