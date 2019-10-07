The 15 Eastbourne town centre streets with the most burglaries in July 2019
The 15 Eastbourne town centre streets with reports of burglary in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which records reports of burglary in July 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were 22 reports of burglary in Eastbourne town centre in July. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.
On or near parking area,Trinity Place, 3 reports of burglary.