Ten arrests made in Eastbourne over the weekend for offences including assault, drink driving and ABH

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Police said, “Another busy weekend for our Eastbourne custody suite, with over 10 arrests made this weekend.

“Offences include driving whilst disqualified, drink driving, assault and ABH.

“Please continue to report to us, information from you could be vital to an investigation or response.

Sussex Police. SUS-211002-094135001

“You can report information about something that has already happened by calling 101 or using our online form, or by calling 999 in an emergency/crime in action/threat to life.”

The week before last 25 people were arrested in the area for offences including for stalking, burglary and common assault.