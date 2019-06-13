Teenagers arrested following Seaford burglaries

Four teenage boys have been arrested following two burglaries and a theft from a car in Seaford.

The youths, aged between 14 and 17, were detained after failing to stop for police who were on patrol in Alfriston Road on Thursday 13 June just after 6am.

Local policing inspector Ed Ripley said: “Officers on patrol tried to stop a vehicle acting suspiciously which made off from police. As a result, we have recovered a quantity of property, including watches and sunglasses, believed to have been stolen in the town overnight. Any further victims are urged to contact us as soon as possible.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 156 of 13/06.

He added: “I fully understand why the community feels upset and angry about this spate of crime, but be assured that police are focused on addressing this and are the right resource to do so.

“Police activity in the past nine months has led to the identification and arrest of a group of young people in the Newhaven area for violent offences, burglary and theft of motor vehicles.

"My team has relentlessly policed key areas and taken robust action against individuals; a total of 57 arrests have been made since September last year. Following a recent assault in Fort Road, Newhaven, eight youths were arrested and are currently on bail while the incident is being investigated.

“We are targeting individuals as well as problem areas, briefing and directing policing teams to help curb the issues in the area, and working in partnership with the local community, councillors and local authority. We urge the public to continue to act as our eyes and ears to help us with this.

“I urge people to attend a meeting on Friday 14 June at 7pm at Newhaven Football Club where the community will come together to discuss what can be done to reduce youth related anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder in the area. Please come along and share your views around how we can work together to tackle this problem.”

The suspects remain in police custody at this stage.