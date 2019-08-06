Teenager guilty of attempted robbery outside Eastbourne Railway Station

An Eastbourne teenager is facing the possibility of a lengthy spell behind bars for attempted robbery and carrying a knife.

Kurtis Sear, 19, carried out the attack near Eastbourne Railway Station in the town last month, a court heard.

The teen, who lives in Seaside Road, appeared in the dock at Lewes Crown Court today.

Wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt and glasses, the 19-year-old Sear pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and carrying a blade.

However he will not find out his sentence until later this month, after Judge Anne Arnold ordered that he be interviewed by the probation service.

But she told him: “The likelihood is that you are going to suffer a lengthy term of detention.”

The offence in question took place in Ashford Road – which runs alongside the railway station in Eastbourne town centre – on July 5.

Sear’s defence barrister Richard Barton told the court that he has a ‘difficult life’ and is ‘in some ways a troubled young man’.

The court heard that Sear has been in care since he was three years old.

Mr Barton added: “He’s fully aware of the sorts of sentences that the court will be considering.

“He’s under no illusions about that.”

Sear will appear back in court on August 27 for sentencing.