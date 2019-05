Police are concerned for a teenager from Lewes who has gone missing.

Ceri, 16, was last seen just before midnight at his Lewes home on Wednesday, May 15, according to Sussex Police.

Ceri Parkes, 16, has gone missing. Picture: Sussex Police

Police described him as white, 6ft, of slim build and with brown hair. Ceri was last seen wearing a black hooded top and jeans.

If you see Ceri or have information on his whereabouts please report it online or call 101 quoting 121 of 16/05.