Teen sexually assaulted near Eastbourne park

Police said the incident happened at the Shinewater Lane entrance to Shinewater Park on either Wednesday, September 1 or Thursday, September 2.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries continue, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who may have any other information that could help the investigation.

Shinewater Park in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190512-100059008

“Officers would particularly like to speak to a man described as white, over 5’ 8” in height and wearing a dark royal blue jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike Air Force trainers.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Device.