Teen arrested after stabbing on Eastbourne seafront

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police responded to a report of an injured man in Grand Parade, Eastbourne at 6pm on Wednesday, June 16.

“A 20-year-old man suffered a knife injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was subsequently discharged.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody for questioning.

Police Car. (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened can report it online or by calling 101 quoting 1317 of 16/06.

A spokesperson from the South East Coast Ambulance Service said, “We were called to reports of an assault on Lower Parade, Eastbourne, shortly before 6pm yesterday, Wednesday June 16.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.