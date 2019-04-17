Sussex Police seize large drugs and cash haul in raid

Police seized drugs £50,000 worth of drugs, more than £80,000 cash and made two arrests during a raid at a flat in Sussex.

Police said detectives from the city’s Community Investigation Team (CIT) assisted by new police officer recruits from the dedicated tutor team carried out the warrant in Kings Road, Brighton, on Wednesday morning (April 17).

Picture supplied by Sussex Police

They seized a significant quantity of class A and class B drugs including cannabis, cannabis skunk and suspected cocaine as well as a significant amount of cash, police added.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and supplying cocaine and a 24-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. They are both currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Dee Wells from the CIT said: “This was a significant seizure of class A and class B drugs which have been taken off the city streets. We are continuing to work to make Brighton and Hove a hostile place to deal drugs.”