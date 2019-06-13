Sussex PCC video log: PCC praises Restorative Justice during Post Traumatic Stress Awareness Month

In the Journal of Experimental Criminology it was recorded that victims who go through the Restorative Justice (RJ) process are 49% less likely to suffer from post traumatic stress.

June marks Post Traumatic Stress Awareness month, recognising the millions of people around the world who are still reliving the most distressing events of their lives. Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne is using this month to promote and raise awareness of RJ as a process of healing for any victim of crime. She has worked with partners to produce a short emotive video (voiced by actors) about how the RJ process has helped victims across Sussex.

Mrs Bourne comments: “As PCC, I remain fully committed to giving all victims the right to access restorative justice if they want it. I'm immensely proud of the work of our award-winning RJ Partnership which has helped hundreds of victims in Sussex to restore their faith, not just in the justice system, but in society as a whole. I want to take this opportunity to raise awareness of RJ because giving victims of crime a voice and an opportunity for closure is incredibly important to me.”

If you have been a victim of crime in Sussex and would like to enquire about the RJ process, you can find the contact details of your local RJ Hub here.