Sussex father pleads not guilty to murder of eight-week-old baby daughter

A Sussex father charged with the murder of his eight-week-old daughter has appeared in court for the first time.

Michael Roe appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 4), police confirmed.

The 32-year-old, who is unemployed, and lives in Crowborough, pleaded not guilty to murder of a child under one year old between September 8-11, 2018; wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent; and causing or allowing the death of a child, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (September 6), for a bail application hearing, said a CPS spokesman. A trial date is yet to be set.

Roe was arrested at his home in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, on Tuesday evening (September 3), and was subsequently charged.

Paramedics were called to the house in the early hours of Monday, September 10, 2018, where baby Holly Roe was reported to be having breathing difficulties. She was taken to Pembury Hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

A post mortem showed that the cause of death was a traumatic head injury, said police.

Tiffany Tate, 31, baby Holly’s mother, unemployed, of Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, has been summoned to appear to face a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child between July 14 and September 11, 2018, confirmed police. She is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 12.