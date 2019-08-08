Suspended prison sentence for driver involved in accident in which Hailsham pedestrian died from his injuries

A driver who failed to stop following an accident in which a Hailsham pedestrian died from his injuries has narrowly escaped jail, according to a court document.

Jacob Cleveland, 29, of Reid Crescent, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to being the driver of a Renault vehicle, which failed to stop following an accident in which personal injury was caused to another person.

The offence took place at Hailsham, on the A22 Hailsham Road, on September 21 last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident on the same date. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the victim died as a result of his injuries which caused considerable trauma to his family. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for one year.

