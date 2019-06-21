Suspected drink-driver arrested after car overturns in Polegate

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol after a car overturned in Polegate yesterday (Thursday, June 20).

Police were called to the incident in Oakleaf Drive, Polegate, shortly before 6.30pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Police at the scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

No one was injured in the incident.

The spokesman said: "The driver of the overturned car, a woman aged 52, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries."

In a tweet about the incident, Sgt Richard Hobbs wrote: "Fortunately no one was hurt; this often isn't the case."

Firefighters from Bexhill and Herstmonceux were called to the scene to stabilise the vehicle and release one person, a fire service spokesman added.

SEE MORE: Parking bosses scrap some Eastbourne fines

Arsonists strike in Eastbourne

Steam train to come through Eastbourne stations this weekend