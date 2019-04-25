Staff at Polegate McDonald's verbally abused by angry and hungry customer

Staff at Polegate McDonald’s were verbally abused and followed by an angry customer demanding his food.

Frederick King, 35, left staff frightened after the incident in November last year, a court heard.

King, of Swan Barn Caravan Site in Hailsham, was convicted of threatening behaviour and appeared at Hove Crown Court today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Sophie Evans said: “The defendant went to McDonalds. He was waiting outside the vehicle for food.

“He became abusive towards staff there, asking where his food was.”

Another staff member went outside to note down King’s registration number and he began shouting at her too, the court heard.

“She ran back into the restaurant and hid. The defendant followed her back in, shouting at staff members.”

In an emotional statement, one staff member told the court: “I felt very frightened, vulnerable and exposed.

“I felt that my confidence was affected.”

Judge David Rennie told King: “People doing their work at McDonald’s – probably not being paid a great deal – being treated with a measure of respect is probably the least they are entitled to.”

However he noted that King has made good progress since an earlier conviction, aside from the McDonald’s incident.

King was told to complete extra rehabilitation days and pay a £100 fine and costs of £425.

Judge Rennie added: “Spend ten minutes, write a few words of apology for the person you chose to abuse.

“Some people find it comforting to know that the person is actually sorry.”