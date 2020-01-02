Spate of burglaries in Eastbourne over festive period

A string of burglaries occurred over the festive period in Eastbourne which included a break-in on Christmas Day.

The property on Seaside Road was targeted during the daytime of December 25 when unknown suspects forced entry via a front door and once inside cash and personal items were taken.

Police also reported two masked men were disrupted by homeowners in the small hours of December 29 after they broke in through the rear door at a property off The Hydneye. The suspects also assaulted the homeowners on their way out of the property.

Police said homeowners were threatened on December 28 when they disrupted a white male, in his late 20s, wearing all black, at a property on Fern Close.

According to police, two garages were broken into overnight on December 21 and 22 at properties on Bridgemere Road and Cade Street. The suspects, according to police, caused damaged to the garage doors to gain entry and stole personal items along with various power tools.

Police said another repair garage in Lottbridge Drive had windows smashed overnight on December 20, with various tools stolen from inside.

Cash and personal items were stolen from an insecure property off Devonshire Place during the daytime of the December 22, police reported.

Over the weekend of December 28 to 30, homeowners noticed their front door had been tampered with at their property on Falmouth Road. No entry was gained, said police.

An attempted break-in occurred on December 20, according to police, at a garage in Wannock Road.

Police have urged victims of a burglary to report it online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency or if a burglary is in action.

