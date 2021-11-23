Spate of arson attacks in Eastbourne

Police said officers, alongside crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, responded to five fires on Saturday, November 20.

Two fires were started in the early hours by Ladbrokes in Seaside and in Redoubt Road, according to police.

Officers said further fires were seen in Wartling Road and Seabeach Lane later in the day.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (Steve St Claire/ESFRS) SUS-200430-105315001

In each case, a wheelie bin or recycling bin left on the pavement outside of a residential address had been set alight, according to police.

Sergeant Ed Faulkner, of the Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team, said, “These offences are dangerous and can have serious consequences.

“We are grateful to the fire service and residents for acting quickly to extinguish these fires so that damage to property has been limited.

“Sadly, a vehicle was badly damaged in Seabeach Lane following one of these fires.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information in relation to this series of fires.

“We would particularly like to speak to two members of the public who we believe may have witnessed one of the fires in Seaside, near Ladbrokes, between 12.30am–1am.

“If you were in the area around this time, please get in touch as your information could be vital to our investigation.”