Shoreham Airshow trial: jurors sit in Hawker Hunter jet plane cockpit

Jurors in the trial of Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill were invited to sit in the cockpit of a Hawker Hunter jet yesterday.

Eleven men died in tragedy in August 2015 when a Hill's Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27.

Jurors were able to sit in the cockpit and see how different measuring instruments worked. Picture: Sussex Police

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, was trying to complete a loop manoeuvre when the plane hit the ground.

The plane was destroyed in the crash but Hill survived.

Hill is standing trial charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He denies all offences.

Andy Hill is charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He denies all offences. Picture: Getty Images

Jury sits in Hawker Hunter cockpit

Jurors in the trial were taken to the Gatwick Aviation Museum yesterday to see a similar plane to that flown by Hill when he crashed.

Speaking in court today, Mr Justice Andrew Edis QC said: "Each of [the jurors] was shown the control for the flaps and each of them was invited to operate the control for the flaps."

Jurors were also shown the anti-G force system in the aircraft, as well as other instruments.

Hill had 'no recollection' of Shoreham Airshow crash

Earlier today the court heard that pilot Hill had 'no recollection' of the events leading up to the Shoreham tragedy.

Prosecution versus defence, 'pilot error' versus cognitive impairment

The prosecution say that ‘pilot error’ and negligence led to the deaths of 11 men.

Hill’s defence team have argued that he was cognitively impaired at some point during the flight and was not in control during the fateful ‘bent loop’ stunt.

The trial continues