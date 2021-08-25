Several Eastbourne woman are victim to inappropriate sexual behaviour from man

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Five reports have been made to police between July 28 and August 13 of a young man displaying inappropriate behaviour – usually of a sexual nature – towards them.

“All incidents have happened in the vicinity of Firle Road. The man is described as white, of slim build and wearing casual clothing.

“Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who has any other information about the matter. They are also particularly keen to identify any other potential victims.”

Sussex Police

Police said they are carrying out increased patrols in the area and encourage anyone with any concerns or information to get in touch.