Serious assault in Eastbourne – police launch urgent appeal for key witness

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Eastbourne are appealing for a crucial witness to come forward.

A woman suffered serious facial injuries after she was attacked in her home on Monday, October 21.

Police are keen to speak to a passerby who intervened in an altercation between the victim and a man in a nearby street shortly beforehand.

A man asked if the woman was okay because he was concerned about the other man’s behaviour towards her near the junction of Seaside and Ceylon Place at about 8.15pm.

The witness is described as having long, shoulder length blond hair and was wearing jeans and a hooded top.

In the early hours of the following morning the woman, aged 41, was assaulted in her home.

Sussex Police says a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, and theft of a motor vehicle.

After being interviewed he was released on police bail with conditions until November 19 while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Julian Harris, of the East Sussex safeguarding investigations unit, said, ”If you were the man who kindly intervened, or if you know who he is, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 168 of 22/10.”

