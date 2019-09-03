Series of burglaries in Eastbourne

Two schools and a number of homes in Eastbourne have been targeted by burglars in recent weeks.

Burglars smashed their way in a rear window to gain entry to a school in Upper Avenue on August 23 (555 of 24/08).

Burglars have been active in Eastbourne

Trainee solicitor from Eastbourne pleads guilty to multiple counts of rape

Once inside they stole drinks, according to Sussex Police.

And another school in Kings Drive reported an attempted break-in the next day on August 24.

Suspects forced entry via a rear gate and tried to smash windows, according to Sussex Police, but they were unable to get inside (1166 of 28/08).

Then residents in Brassey Avenue reported an attempted break-in on August 25. A rear window of the property was forced open, but no entry was made (1158 of 250)

Former MP’s son admits killing three-year-old boy

Another attempted burglary happened overnight on August 26 at a business address off Paradise Drive.

Suspects attempted to break off the key press lock to the building unsuccessfully and no entry was made (1231 of 27/08)

And sometime from August 28-29 a home off Woodgate Road was broken into and a house search completed. Suspects entered via forced entry to rear PVC doors (1218 of 29/08)

While a garage off Aylesbury Avenue was broken into overnight on August 29. The victim found their garage door open and tools and tool boxes stolen (1702 of 29/08)

If you have any information about any of these incidents contact police using the reference numbers provided.