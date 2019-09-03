Series of burglaries in Eastbourne

Two schools and a number of homes in Eastbourne have been targeted by burglars in recent weeks.
Burglars smashed their way in a rear window to gain entry to a school in Upper Avenue on August 23 (555 of 24/08).
Once inside they stole drinks, according to Sussex Police.
And another school in Kings Drive reported an attempted break-in the next day on August 24.
Suspects forced entry via a rear gate and tried to smash windows, according to Sussex Police, but they were unable to get inside (1166 of 28/08).
Then residents in Brassey Avenue reported an attempted break-in on August 25. A rear window of the property was forced open, but no entry was made (1158 of 250)
Another attempted burglary happened overnight on August 26 at a business address off Paradise Drive.
Suspects attempted to break off the key press lock to the building unsuccessfully and no entry was made (1231 of 27/08)
And sometime from August 28-29 a home off Woodgate Road was broken into and a house search completed. Suspects entered via forced entry to rear PVC doors (1218 of 29/08)
While a garage off Aylesbury Avenue was broken into overnight on August 29. The victim found their garage door open and tools and tool boxes stolen (1702 of 29/08)
If you have any information about any of these incidents contact police using the reference numbers provided.