Police want to find a woman in connection with an incident at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens in the early hours of today (Monday, June 24).

Police were called by the Royal Pavilion estates security team shortly after 1am, following concerns for a woman in distress, who was seen on CCTV to run off from the area, said police.

Second report of attempted rape in Brighton Royal Pavilion Gardens

A spokesman said: “A 36-year-old local man was detained by security staff prior to officers’ arrival, and arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in custody at this stage.”

Brighton and Hove Police Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: “We are aware this is the second report of such an incident at the same location in a relatively short space of time, and each case is being fully investigated.

“There is nothing to suggest the incidents are linked.

“We are working hard to establish the full circumstances in liaison with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“In the meantime, our priority is to locate the woman involved to ensure she is safe and that she receives the necessary support she needs.”

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the woman involved, and are urging her – or anyone with any information about the incident – to come forward.

Call 101, quoting serial 65 of 24/06, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

