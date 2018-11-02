Search for high risk missing Eastbourne woman

Police are searching for Lisa Thompson who has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Lisa, 29, who has learning difficulties and is extremely vulnerable was last seen at 6pm yesterday Thursday (November 1) at her home in St Anne’s Road.

Lisa Thompson. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-180211-070815001

Police said she is white, 5ft 3ins, of large stocky build, with short cropped hair and was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, a black jacket and possibly black trainers.

Lisa likes to go to St Annes Road Park and Polegate Equestrian Centre in Hailsham Road, Polegate.

Inspector Ed Neve said: “We are extremely concerned for Lisa. Please let us know immediately if you see her.”

Call 999 if you see her quoting serial 977 of 01/11.