Robber with claw hammer steals £600 from McColl’s

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at McColl’s convenience store in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

A police spokesman said a man went into the shop in Holly Place brandishing a claw hammer and demanded money from staff at around 9pm on Sunday, February 4. He stole £600 cash and made off.

No one was injured, however the two staff members present were left very shaken.

The suspect who was captured on CCTV is described as white, between 5ft 10in and 6ft, of stocky build and was wearing a black jacket and trousers, a grey baseball cap covered by a dark hood and a grey scarf, which covered the lower half of his face. He also wore bright yellow gloves.

Detective Constable Niki Ling said: “We are making making house-to-house enquiries in the area, and anyone who recognises the suspect or has any information is asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police online here or ring 101 quoting Operation Vacation.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.