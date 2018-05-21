Reward doubled for man who escaped hospital in handcuffs

Police have doubled the reward for a man who escaped custody from hospital in handcuffs and scaled a wall with a fractured arm.

Officers were patrolling in Worthing shortly before 12.30pm on Friday, April 6, when they approached Jessie Burbridge from Hove, who was sought in connection to an assault in Brighton.

Before officers could arrest him, he assaulted a police constable and made off from the scene, but was found hiding in a nearby shed soon after and was arrested.

Due to complaints of arm pain, the 22-year-old was taken to Worthing Hospital, where it was revealed he had a fractured arm, police said.

But despite this he escaped again – while still handcuffed and before receiving treatment for his injury – sparking a manhunt around the neighbourhood.

Burbridge was seen scaling a wall to the gasworks in Lyndhurst Road, so police surrounded the area, but that was the last time they saw him.

A £500 reward was originally offered for information leading to his arrest, which was doubled on Monday.

Burbridge is described by police as white, about 5’8”, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is thought to be in Brighton and Hove or Eastbourne.

If you see him, call 999. Anyone with evidence can call 101, quoting 573 of 06/04.