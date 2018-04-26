Revealed: The 11 hotspots for violent crime in Eastbourne

Here are the 11 locations in Eastbourne which had the biggest numbers of recorded crime during February this year.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, for violence and sexual crime are for February 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

During February there were 130 violent or sexual offences reported in Eastbourne.

Our gallery shows the hotspots for the month.

The police have issued the following advice:

Domestic Violence

If you have, or are experiencing domestic violence then getting help is perhaps the most important thing you can do.

In an emergency, call 999. If it is not an emergency, you could contact your local police station and discuss your situation with them.

You can also anonymously call one of the helplines listed below:

English National Domestic Violence Helpline: 0808 2000 247

Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327

Wales Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 80 10 800

Broken Rainbow Helpline (for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people): 0300 999 5428

Respect (for people who are abusive to partners): 0845 122 8609

Forced Marriage Unit: 020 7088 0151

Sexual offences

Any sexual contact without your consent is sexual assault and is a crime.

Contacting the police will start the process of investigating your attacker. The police officer’s priority is safeguarding you. If you choose to support a police investigation you will be supported every step along the way.

It doesn’t matter how long ago you were assaulted, police still want to hear what happened. If you don’t feel ready to go to the police, Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) provide medical care and support and can also gather forensic evidence.

You can find your nearest SARC at www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Sexualhealth/Pages/Sexualassault.aspx#SARCs.