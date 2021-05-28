£8,000 cash stolen in Eastbourne burglary   

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary on May 14.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Two men, described as being aged in their 20s and driving a white Ford Transit van, visited an address in Homewood Close around 8.20am on Friday, May 14.

“They offered to carry out some work on the victim’s roof and agreed a price, which was paid in cash.”

At some point during the morning the victim’s home was entered and £8,000 in cash was stolen, said police.

Both men left in a van at around 10.40am.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw two men or a white Ford Transit van in the area around that time, or who may have witnessed any other suspicious behaviour.