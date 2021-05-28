£8,000 cash stolen in Eastbourne burglary
An Eastbourne home was burgled after two men offered to carry out work on the victim’s roof, according to police.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary on May 14.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Two men, described as being aged in their 20s and driving a white Ford Transit van, visited an address in Homewood Close around 8.20am on Friday, May 14.
“They offered to carry out some work on the victim’s roof and agreed a price, which was paid in cash.”
At some point during the morning the victim’s home was entered and £8,000 in cash was stolen, said police.
Both men left in a van at around 10.40am.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw two men or a white Ford Transit van in the area around that time, or who may have witnessed any other suspicious behaviour.
Call 101 quoting serial 441 of 14/05.