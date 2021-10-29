‘Priceless and irreplaceable’ wedding ring and designer watches stolen from lockers in Eastbourne David Lloyd changing rooms

Ian Bradley had his ring and watch stolen this week in Eastbourne's David Lloyd. SUS-211028-140640001

Ian Bradley posted a plea on Facebook on Tuesday (October 26) after the items were stolen that afternoon from the fitness centre in Hampden Park.

He said, “Today at approximately 4pm I had my beloved wedding ring and watch stolen from the David Lloyd changing rooms in Eastbourne. Whilst I can live without the watch, the wedding ring is priceless and irreplaceable.

“If anyone can help in the result of their return, even if it’s just the ring, I am happy to pay a reward. To say I’m devastated is an understatement.

Ian Bradley's missing ring. SUS-211027-164956001

“Please feel free to share the hell out of this post and help find this thieving piece of scum!”

Ian, who’s been married to his wife Sonia for 26 years, said the couple had their matching rings custom-made.

Speaking to Ian after he shared the news on Facebook, he said he put the ring and Cartier watch inside his shoes in a locker that had a combination padlock on it.

When he came back an hour later, he said the padlock was gone and the shoes – including the jewellery and socks inside them – had been taken.

Ian Bradley's missing watch. SUS-211027-164946001

Ian said, “Someone knew where to go when they went into that locker. Someone must have seen me put the jewellery in the shoes because they didn’t take my car keys or wallet.

“I panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

Ian informed reception and Sussex Police about the theft, he’s also gone around pawn shops and jewellers.

Since posting on Facebook, the news has been shared by hundreds of people.

Ish Roberts SUS-211029-110513001

He said, “I’ve been so warmed by the response. I’m heartbroken, I feel so emotional about the whole thing. I’ve had that ring on my finger for 27 years and it can’t be replaced. I feel like a part of me is gone.

“I’d like to thank everyone that’s shared the post and messaged me, it’s been really heartwarming.”

Ian’s post triggered Ish Roberts to come forward with his experience at the same David Lloyd club six weeks ago.

Ish said he’d attended a weekday tennis lesson at 2.30pm, and when he used the sauna afterwards he put his £11,000 Rolex watch in a locker, again using a combination lock just like Ian.

Ish Roberts' watch was stolen. SUS-211029-110523001

When he returned after using the sauna for 20 minutes he said the locker was open and the watch had been stolen. He said the locker also contained a Gucci wallet, Mercedes car keys and Balenciago shoes but only the watch was taken.

Ish said, “I did feel like I was being watched.

“My heart goes out to Ian, I feel so sorry for him.”

In response to the incidents, a spokesperson for David Lloyd said, “We take security very seriously and we are sorry to hear that these two members have had valuables go missing from our club in the last few weeks.

“We understand that the members have reported the matter to the Police and we will of course support with any investigations.

“We want to reassure members that incidents of this nature are very rare, however we’d like to remind members to make sure any valuables are securely locked away whilst they are using the club.”

Sussex Police crime reference numbers:

Ian Bradley – 47210185650