Police warning after spate of burglaries in Eastbourne continue

Sussex Police has issued another warning after spate of burglaries across Eastbourne.

Among the string of burglaries included a man who broke in through a bathroom window and, when caught by the homeowners, claimed a family member used to live at the property.

According to police, in the early hours of September 29 the unsuspecting residents in the Enys Road property woke-up to find the man in their bathroom after he climbed through a window. He claimed a family member used to live there but swiftly left, said police. He was later arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Meanwhile during the evening of September 27 a property in Eastbourne had their shed broken into. According to police, suspects forced entry and caused damage to the property in Blackwater Road and stole the victim’s bicycle.

A business in Terminus Road also reported a burglary in the small hours of September 27 and police said a suspect male forced entry, causing damage to a window in the process. The suspect also caused damage and broke into vending machines, stealing cash.

Then overnight on September 29 police said a business in Furness Road had their glass door panel smashed by a male suspect who entered and stole medication.

An attempted burglary was reported in the early hours of September 29 at a property off Chiltern Close. Police reported a white, hooded male in his early-20s was seen climbing on garage roofs and trying to enter properties.

For more information to protect your property, visit www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary.