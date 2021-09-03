Police warning after Eastbourne ‘alcohol-fuelled’ assaults

Officers said they have seen a recent increase in the number of ‘alcohol-fuelled’ assaults and public order incidents linked to people attending pubs and clubs in the town on Friday and Saturday nights.

This has seen Sussex Police making best use of the preventative powers available to them during the night-time economy, and stepping up patrols in the area to identify and tackle any issues.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne, said. “This behaviour we are currently seeing is completely unacceptable and is causing significant harm and tension on the streets in the centre of Eastbourne.

Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210309-154902001

“A small minority of people think it is acceptable to intimidate others, and use violence with and without weapons to cause serious harm and disorder. Door staff have described an increase in hostility towards them as they work hard to keep patrons safe from harm and fear of violence.

“I want to put out a strong message that this is unacceptable and we will be ensuring we are utilising the relevant policing powers to tackle this behaviour.

“This will include an increase in targeted patrols and arrests where appropriate.

“We have issued a Section 34 dispersal order for this weekend in Eastbourne town centre, so that officers can step in and set the tone early to ensure those intent on causing trouble are identified quickly and directed to leave the area.

“The dispersal order will enable officers to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.

“Our officers will be out patrolling during the evenings over the weekend and supporting the business community. We will continue to focus our efforts and resources until we can be sure that people get the message - violence on our streets and in our licensed premises will not be tolerated.”