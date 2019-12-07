Police want to speak to this man in relation to sexual assault in East Sussex

A CCTV image has been re-circulated as police attempt to identify a man in relation to an attack on a woman in Brighton in October.

Sussex Police said enquiries are continuing after a woman was sexually assaulted in Kings Road, Brighton, shortly before 1am, on October 20.

A spokesman said: "A CCTV image of the man was first issued on November 20.

"A 20-year-old local woman had finished work and was walking east along the seafront side of Kings Road by the i360 when she was approached by a man who first tried to engage her in conversation and then sexually assaulted her. She resisted and after a short while he walked away westwards.

"The man seen in the CCTV still image is described as about 5' 10", in his mid-30s, of tanned or dark complexion, with dark hair and wearing a white tracksuit top and blue jeans."

Detective Sergeant Jack Sagar of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, urged anyone who can help identify this man to 'please get in touch right away' by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Downgate. In an emergency, dial 999.

The spokesman added: "Operation Downgate is the ongoing police investigation into five offences in which women were sexually assaulted in Brighton city centre, including incidents on October 5, 6 and 20.

"A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the two assaults on October 5 and 6 and has been committed for trial at Crown Court with an initial hearing on January 3, 2020.

"Enquiries are also continuing into the other two incidents, in Ditchling Road on July 24 and in East Street on October 11. There have been no further incidents since October 20.

"Throughout the investigations, detectives had been considering possible links between the offences, including the consideration that the same person could have been responsible for all the attacks.

"However as previously explained, further detailed enquiries, including information from victims, further CCTV images and information from the public have led the police to conclude that not all the attacks are linked and therefore were not all carried out by the same person."