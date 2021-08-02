Police urge Eastbourne residents to protect homes against burglaries

Over the last year reports of burglaries have dropped across Sussex, according to police, with officers suggesting lockdown measures have contributed to this reduction.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “With measures lifting, and more residents heading out and enjoying social activities away from home, homes will be empty for longer periods of time.

“We should anticipate that burglars will see this change in lifestyle as an opportunity and emerge to target empty properties.

Sussex Police.

“We know the devastating and lasting effect that burglary has on victims, please follow our latest advice on keeping your property safe this summer.”

One of the methods officers suggest to help in the event of a burglary is property marking.

The spokesperson said, “Register your belongings on the free Immobilise national property register.

“It only takes a few minutes and increases the chances of being reunited with your property if it is stolen.”