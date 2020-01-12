Police stop car in Eastbourne and find man 'in possession of bladed article'

Police stopped a driver in Eastbourne last night and found him to be in possession of a bladed article.

PC Elliott, based in the town, was having a break in a lay-by when an uninsured car he had been 'hunting for' drove past him.

Picture: PC Elliott

He said on Twitter: "Whilst having a break and munching on some chips in a lay-by last night, an uninsured car I’ve been hunting for drove past.

"Chip eating halted, vehicle stopped, and the driver was arrested for possessing a bladed article, no insurance and no licence. Male driver charged today."

A bladed article is usually a knife, however Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 defines a bladed article as any article that has a blade or is sharply pointed, unless it is a folding pocket knife which has a blade of less than three inches in length.

Magistrates can impose up to six months in prison and/or a fine for possessing a bladed article.