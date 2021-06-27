Police shut down ‘unlicensed music event’ in Steyning - In pictures

There has been a significant police response to the incident, which began in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 27).

Multiple road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area ‘if possible’.

Chief Superintendent Nick May said the incident remains ongoing, adding: “We thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time.

“Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and everyone in the vicinity.

“We have a significant number of officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion.” Read more here

