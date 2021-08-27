Police seize 108 cannabis plants and 156 sapling cannabis plants from Eastbourne property

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police attended a property in Whitley Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday, August 26 after receiving information about suspicious activity.

“Officers subsequently found 108 cannabis plants and 156 sapling cannabis plants inside the property which have been seized.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police outside a property in Whitley Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-210827-122717001

