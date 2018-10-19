Police seek help in tracing Hastings man

Police are looking for a Hastings man in connection with allegations of several assaults and of controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.

Kane Watson, 27, is described by police as white, 6ft and of slim build, with short brown hair, and hazel coloured eyes.

Police said they would like to interview him in connection with allegations of several assaults and of controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.

Detective Sergeant Barry Chandler said; “We believe he is still in the Hastings area but he may visit Bexhill or Eastbourne.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact us right away on 101 quoting serial 528 of 14/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

