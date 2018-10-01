Police seek Eastbourne man over racist and homophobic abuse allegations

Police are searching for a man following allegations he harassed hospital staff and breached a restraining order by sending racist and homophobic messages.

Officers want to interview Christopher Watson over the messages said to have been sent to staff of the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust in Brighton.

The 67-year-old – who is described as white, 5ft 4ins and slim, with blue eyes and grey hair – may currently have a long white beard.

Police say he has not been seen at his address in Hambleton Close, Eastbourne, for several months and is believed to be with his car, a black Vauxhall Mokka, registration BG14GOH.

Former Polegate councillor sentenced for harassing ex-wife while in prison

He may be in ‘unknown locations’ in Scotland, but there is no firm information as to which area, police added.

He had been given the restraining order at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 23, 2017, having been convicted of threatening words and behaviour for which he was also given an 18-month conditional discharge.

The Order, which lasts until further court order, prohibits him from contacting several named people and departments, and from publishing material identifying one employee, all at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

PC Claire Underwood said, “We want to interview Watson about reports that he has breached the Restraining Order.

“None of the alleged offences currently under investigation involve the use of or any threat of violence but they extend over many months now since last year, and relate to persistent fax and email contact with various offices and people at the RSCH.”

Anyone who sees Watson or who has any information on his current location is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling Sussex 101, quoting serial 237 of 15/11/17.