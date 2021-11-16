Police search for wanted Eastbourne man
Police are searching for a wanted man from Eastbourne after he failed to attend court.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:40 pm
Darren Fiekert, 51, of no fixed address, was due at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 13 after he was charged with four driving offences including failing to stop for police, according to officers.
Police said a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is known to frequent the area around Framfield Way in Eastbourne.
“Anybody who sees Fiekert or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 999, quoting serial 095 of 10/10.”