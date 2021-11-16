Police search for wanted Eastbourne man

Darren Fiekert, 51, of no fixed address, was due at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 13 after he was charged with four driving offences including failing to stop for police, according to officers.

Police said a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is known to frequent the area around Framfield Way in Eastbourne.

Police are looking for Darren Fierkert. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211116-132058001