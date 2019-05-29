Police release CCTV images after ‘violent incident’ in Eastbourne

Police in Eastbourne have published CCTV images in a bid to trace two men involved in a ‘violent incident’ at a club.

Officers said a fight took place in the stairwell area that leads to the smoking room at the Cameo nightclub in Langney Road at about 2.30am on Monday May 6.

During this fight, police said a 21-year-old Eastbourne man was pushed down the stairs and broke his wrist.

Police Investigator Paula Butler said, “Neither of the two men in the images have been identified yet, but we are keen to do so and to speak to them about their involvement in the incident.

“One was wearing a black sweatshirt with a small motif top, and the one was in a chequered shirt.

“The man in the black sweatshirt is shown in the two left hand photos, and the man in the chequered shirt is shown in the right hand photo.

“If you can help in any way please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 144 of 06/05.”