Police officer charged following collision near Eastbourne
An off duty police officer has been charged with failing to provide a sample and failing to stop following a road traffic collision in Willingdon last month.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:10 pm
Police said they were called after a vehicle hit a lamp post in Eastbourne Road at around 11.40pm on August 19.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The driver left the scene but was located by officers nearby. He was taken to hospital but allegedly failed to provide a breath test to detect drink or drug driving.
“Mark Davis, 41, an off duty police officer based on East Sussex division, will appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 22.”