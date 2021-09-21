Police officer charged following collision near Eastbourne

Police said they were called after a vehicle hit a lamp post in Eastbourne Road at around 11.40pm on August 19.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The driver left the scene but was located by officers nearby. He was taken to hospital but allegedly failed to provide a breath test to detect drink or drug driving.

“Mark Davis, 41, an off duty police officer based on East Sussex division, will appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 22.”