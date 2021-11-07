Police launch investigation into barn and hay bale fires near Seaford, Newhaven and Lewes

The incidents took place on farm locations in Beddingham, Alfriston, Tarring Neville and Litlington, between November 2 and today (Sunday, November 7).

Police said the fires have been deliberately set by suspects targeting roadside barns and hay bale stocks.

Local Neighbourhood Response officers are working with both the police Rural Crime Team and the Fire Service.

Police are investigating the incidents which have taken place since November 2

Sergeant Jon Attfield, from the Rural Crime Team, said: “This is a highly destructive crime that impacts our farming community and livestock supplies. Both we and Fire & Rescue are investigating and actively working on lines of enquiry relating to suspects and vehicles seen in the areas of the fires.

“Rural Crime Team officers are also visiting local farms to discuss these disturbing incidents, and we have dedicated patrols in place, working with other policing resources.”