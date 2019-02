Officers sealed off the area around an Eastbourne newsagent after reports of a knifepoint robbery on Tuesday (February 12).

Police were at the scene of the incident at Scott’s Newsagents in Victoria Drive.

Police at the scene of Scott's Newsagents in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne (Photograph: Dan Jessup)

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to ‘reports of a knifepoint robbery’ at 2.22pm.

On Wednesday morning (February 13), police said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.