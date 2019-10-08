Police 'increasingly concerned' for vulnerable missing Eastbourne woman

Sussex Police has said it is increasingly concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable Eastbourne woman.

Sophie Orell, 25, went missing at 1pm yesterday (7 October) but has still not been traced.

Sophie Orell

Police said Sophie is autistic and suffers from mental illness. She failed to return to a care home where she lives and despite an extensive overnight search, she is still missing.

Sophie is described by police as having shoulder-length blonde hair and wears glasses. Her clothing is believed to include a fluffy white jumper, bearing an Olaf the Snowman logo, black leggings and grey trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Sophie has no money or mobile phone with her, but does have a bus pass worn on a lanyard. She is not thought to have a change of clothing with her.It is vital that anyone seeing her or having knowledge of where she might be contacts us without delay .

"We would encourage them to do so by phoning police on 999, quoting serial 652 of 07 /10."